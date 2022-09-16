Atlantic Marine donates $26,500 for CFCC scholarship

Atlantic Marine has awarded a scholarship to CFCC (Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Atlantic Marine recently donated $26,500 to the Cape Fear Community College Foundation to be used for student scholarships.

“We are proud to support the Outboard Systems program at CFCC,” Atlantic Marine President David Floyd said. “By supporting this program, CFCC, in turn, is able to support our industry by training well-qualified technicians who are career ready.”

The scholarships will be awarded to students in the Outboard Systems program to help fund tuition, books, and material fees that are required by the program.

Students must complete the Intro to Outboard Systems course and have their instructor’s recommendation in order to be eligible for a scholarship.

“Community partners like Atlantic Marine help CFCC provide workforce-ready employees for local businesses,” CFCC president Jim Morton said. “Their ongoing support will benefit so many of our Outboard Systems students. We are grateful for this investment and look forward to seeing our students help meet the needs of the outboard motors and boating industries.”