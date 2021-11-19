Authorities search for driver after car chase ends in crash near Snow’s Cut Park

Car crash on River Road near Snow's Cut Bridge on Nov. 19, 2021. (Photo: Contributed)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A search is underway for a driver who led authorities on a car chase in southern New Hanover County Friday afternoon.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was conducting a checking station on River Road. Around 12:45 p.m., troopers say a black Infiniti approached the checkpoint while waiting in line, but took off as the trooper approached the car. The trooper was reportedly dragged a very short distance and sustained very minor injuries.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office assisted NCSHP in the chase. The black Infiniti crashed about three miles from the checking station into Snow’s Cut Park, where driver of the car then got out and ran away.

The passenger in the car was hurt and taken to NHRMC/Novant Health.

Authorities are still looking for the driver.

