Autopsy report shows UNC professor was shot 7 times in campus lab

UNC Chapel Hill (Photo: WTVD)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) — An autopsy report has been released for the professor killed in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The report shows Associate Professor Zijie Yan was shot seven times on Aug. 28 inside a laboratory on the campus, WTVD in Raleigh reports.

His student, Tailei Qi, is accused of pulling the trigger and sending the entire campus into an hours-long lockdown.