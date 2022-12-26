‘Avatar’ sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water” sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend.

Studio estimates say Sunday that the film brought in a strong $58 million in North America. That suggests it may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release. The film from James Cameron and 20th Century Studios has earned $855 million globally, the third biggest total for a film released this year.

Behind “Avatar” in the North American box office was “Puss in Boots” in second and the biopic “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” in third.