Avelo cancels one of its seasonal direct flights from Wilmington early

Avelo has cancelled one of its seasonal flights early (Photo: ILM)

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — If you were planning to take a direct flight from Wilmington to West Palm Beach this summer, you’re out of luck.

Avelo Airlines has ended the seasonal route earlier than expected due to lack of demand and high fuel costs, said Courtney Goff, communications manager with Avelo Airlines.

