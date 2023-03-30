Avelo offering flights from ILM to Tampa, West Palm Beach

Avelo announces new flights to Tampa, West Palm Beach (Photo: Tanner Blue/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington International Airport will soon have two more non-stop flights to Florida.

Avelo Airlines announced Thursday morning that it was adding routes to West Palm Beach and Tampa.

Flights to West Palm Beach begin on June 22, flights to Tampa will start on June 23.

The airline also announced they are increasing their flights to Orlando from two a week, to four a week.

“When we started at ILM less than a year ago we had 3 routes, we will be up to six nonstop routes,” an Avelo spokeswoman said. “As we see people continue to use these flights we will continue to add more.”

ILM says in 2020 there were only eight nonstop flights from Wilmington, there are now 16 nonstop flights.

Tickets to the new destinations will cost less than $100 roundtrip and are available online now.

WWAY will have more tonight starting at 5pm.