Average gas prices fall across North Carolina

Gas prices are continuing to decline across NC (Photo: Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Flickr / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.24 per gallon.

Prices in North Carolina are 1.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.35 per gallon lower than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.29 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.99 a gallon, a difference of $1.70.



“It has been a quiet week for the national average, with little overall movement in average gas prices nationally even as oil prices have been a bit unstable. Some states have seen minor increases while others have seen decreases, and the mixed bag is likely to continue for the time being with oil prices a bit all over the place,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’ll have to see which of those factors emerges as a winner to predict when the next large movement in prices could be. We’re also seeing more tropical activity in the Atlantic that could pose challenges in the weeks ahead as hurricane season ramps up.”