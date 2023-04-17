Average NC gas prices rise another 10.5 cents per gallon

Gas prices have continued to rise across the state (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have risen 10.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon.

Prices in North Carolina are 32.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 27.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $3.09 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.00 a gallon, a difference of 91.0 cents per gallon.



“With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation’s 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week. While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the Northeast making the final step in the transition to summer gasoline this week, states in that region should expect a sharp rise in gasoline prices over the next week or two.”