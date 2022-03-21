Azalea Festival Children’s Tea returns after 3-year hiatus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Kids dressed in their best attire and toting teddy bears turned out Sunday for a spring afternoon tea at the annual Azalea Festival Children’s Tea.

The Children’s Tea is the 20-year tradition of the Azalea Festival, making a return after a 3-year hiatus.

Kids age 2 to 12 years old were able to enjoy an afternoon of tea and activities at the Cape Fear Country Club.

Azalea Festival Princess and her court — along with last year’s Queen Azalea, Victoria Huggins — were at the event.

The children were given a specialty cup from the tea party, decorated cupcakes and were able to sample sweets from the candy bar.

Organizers said they were pleased with the turnout.

“We don’t have as many as we normally do, but we planned for that, because we thought that might take people a little bit of time to get back out, but the people that are here are thrilled to be here and we’re excited about it too,” Azalea Festival Children’s Tea co-chair Annie Anthony said.

Proceeds from this year’s tea will benefit the Cape Fear volunteer center and its big buddy program.