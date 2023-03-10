Azalea Festival Concert Series to only have two concerts acts this year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Azalea Festival is happening next month, but the main concert stage won’t be as a packed as in years past.

This year, it appears there will only be two headlining acts instead of three.

Country music star Carly Pearce will play at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Thursday, April 13th.

The next night, the band that wrote the big hit “Wagon Wheel,” Old Crow Medicine Show, will hit the stage.

Alison Baringer is the Executive Director of the North Carolina Azalea Festival.

She says there will only be two headline acts this year so the festival can continue to promote live, local and regional acts.