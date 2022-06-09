Azalea Festival seeking feedback from businesses on 2022 Street Fair

The North Carolina Azalea Festival is seeking feedback from Wilmington businesses on this year's Street Fair.

Food vendors lined Water Street offering the classics for annual Azalea Festival Street Fair in 2021. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

Wilmington Downtown Incorporated shared a survey from the Azalea Festival in its weekly newsletter on Thursday.

The survey asks how the 2022 location of the Street Fair impacted businesses in comparison to previous years.

Business owners who would like to share their feedback can find the survey here.