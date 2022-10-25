Baby dies of injuries following weekend crash in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Highway Patrol confirms a baby has died after a crash in Bladen County over the weekend.

Officers responded to a crash on Susie Sand Hill Road near Bull Street in Elizabethtown at 5:51 p.m. on October 22nd.

Troopers say Brittany Pope, the driver of the vehicle, swerved off the road to the left and hit a tree.

The 8-month-old baby was in the back seat of the vehicle at the time of the crash in a car seat that troopers say was not secured.

The child had to be airlifted from the scene to UNC Chapel Hill and died around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning from his injuries.

A man in the vehicle was taken to Bladen County Hospital for his injuries, and Pope was taken to Cape Fear Hospital.

While there was not alcohol in Pope’s system, investigators found that she was under the influence of an unspecified medication.

Pope was charged with DWI, but has not been arrested because she still needs surgery following the crash.

Troopers say Felony Child Abuse and Felony Death charges are also being pursued with the Bladen County District Attorney.