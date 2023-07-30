Back-to-school shopping underway at Mayfaire Town Center

Stores at Mayfaire Town Center were ready for back-to-school shoppers on Saturday, July 30, 2023. Photo: WWAY

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — It may seem like summer is still in full swing, but for many students there is less than one month until school starts.

Many students and parents were out at Mayfaire Town Center on Saturday to get a head start on the school year. A number of stores such as Gap, Athleta and Buckle are holding back-to-school sales.

Students were stocking up on everything from school uniforms, to jeans and graphic tees.

Although they’re hitting the stores now, some students say school shopping never really ends.

“It’s just kind of fun, like if you do it with your friends and stuff,” Ava Sexton said. “It’s just once a year, back to school shopping once again and then once you get to the fall, you got to get more stuff and then, the winter, more stuff.”

The first day of classes for traditional students in New Hanover County is August 28.