Back to school vaccine clinic being held for students in need of mandatory shots

Health And Human Services will be hosting a back-to-school vaccine clinic (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If your child is in need of vaccines this school year, a clinic is being held this month to provide them the opportunity.

New Hanover County Health and Human Services is hosting a Back to School vaccine clinic on September 16th.

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Organizers say a parent or guardian must be present.

Attendees should have applicable insurance information available.