Bald Head Island ferry service adding additional runs for Labor Day Weekend

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — If your Labor Day plans take you to Bald Head Island, you’re not alone.

In preparation for what’s expected to be a busy holiday weekend, Bald Head Island ferry service has announced additional runs.

There will be a second passenger ferry running according to the schedule below (in addition to the regularly scheduled ferry time):

On Labor Day Monday, the regularly scheduled passenger ferry will begin departures from Deep Point at 6:00 am.