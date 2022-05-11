Barbie to release new dolls for diversity and inclusion
Mattel is also changing the stereotypical Barbie body type that has had much of its own controversy in the past.
EL SEGUNDO, CA (CNN) — A new line-up of Barbie dolls features, for the first time, one wearing hearing aids.
Today, Mattel announced a number of new dolls that emphasize diversity and inclusion.
One doll wears a hot-pink hearing aid, another has a prosthetic leg.
There is also a new Ken doll with a skin condition.
Mattel is also changing the stereotypical Barbie body type that has had much of its own controversy in the past.
This includes smaller chests and fuller-figures, intended to be more representative of varied body types.
The new Barbie dolls can be found at Walmart, Target and on Amazon starting in June.