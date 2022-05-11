Barbie to release new dolls for diversity and inclusion

EL SEGUNDO, CA (CNN) — A new line-up of Barbie dolls features, for the first time, one wearing hearing aids.

Today, Mattel announced a number of new dolls that emphasize diversity and inclusion.

One doll wears a hot-pink hearing aid, another has a prosthetic leg.

There is also a new Ken doll with a skin condition.

Mattel is also changing the stereotypical Barbie body type that has had much of its own controversy in the past.

This includes smaller chests and fuller-figures, intended to be more representative of varied body types.

The new Barbie dolls can be found at Walmart, Target and on Amazon starting in June.