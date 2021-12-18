Barr Evergreens almost out of trees after busy season, donations to non-profit

Barr Evergreens says they started the season with about 5,000 trees and there are only about 75 trees left

Barr Evergreens in Wilmington on December 17, 2021 (Photo: Peyton Furtado/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Last minute shopping also includes some last minute attempts to get the perfect Christmas tree and one local company is almost out of trees.

Barr Evergreens says they started the season with about 5,000 trees and there are only about 75 trees left.

The lot on Independence Boulevard looking pretty barren thanks to the all the activity earlier this season.

But not everyone had to buy a tree this season. Barr Evergreens donated 98 of their trees recently to Ben’s Branches. Ben’s Branches is a local non-profit gathering live Christmas trees to help families deck the halls for the holidays.