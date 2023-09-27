Barr Evergreens of North Carolina buys Wilmington property to have more permanent location

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’re just a few days away from the start of October and one business is getting ready by purchasing a new property.

After spending years at various locations throughout Wilmington, Barr Evergreens of North Carolina bought a property in the city to have a more permanent location.

The more than 1-and-a-half-acre property is at 37 Covil Avenue, right off of Market Street.

The property comes with a house, a barn, and numerous parking spots are being added in the back for customers, along with displays for both Christmas trees and pumpkins.

The owner, Rusty Barr, said this will allow the business to continue operating while also looking ahead to further improving the property.

“This is gonna be, we’re gonna be able to set it up, maybe expand on what we’re doing,” Barr said. “I think it’ll be easier for the customers to get in and out, better storage area for our trees and all the products that we sell.”

Barr said they are thinking of inviting farmers to hold markets and selling flowers at the property during the spring and summer months to keep people visiting the property.

The official opening day is this Friday, September 29th, starting at 9 in the morning.