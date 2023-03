Battleship NC entrance sign receives fresh coat of paint

The sign outside the Battleship NC recently received a touch-up (Photo: Battleship NC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The entrance sign to the Battleship North Carolina recently underwent a touch-up.

With spring upon us, crews took time to apply a fresh coat of paint to the iconic sign.

The Battleship NC is open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. seven days a week.

No reservation is needed for a self-guided tour.