Battleship North Carolina hosting Memorial Day event

USS Battleship North Carolina (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Battleship North Carolina is hosting a special event on Memorial Day.

Visitors will gather on the decks of the ship at 5:00 p.m. to honor military who died while serving.

COVID impacted the ceremonies for the last two years, but an observance on Memorial Day has been held on the Battleship since 1962.

There will be an invocation, benediction, memorial wreath presentation and a 21-gun salute.

The battleship will open at 8:00 a.m. with free admission starting at 4:00 p.m.