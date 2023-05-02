BCC Culinary Arts Program receives $10,000 donation

A $10,000 donation has been given to BCC (Photo: BCC)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Community College recently received a large donation to help their Culinary Arts Program.

BCC Board of Trustees member Douglas Terhune presented a $10,000 check to Foundation Executive Director Teresa Nelson and Culinary Arts Program Director Lisa Schultz last month.

The donation will fund scholarships enabling more students to pursue a career in the culinary field.

Terhune has a long-standing history of supporting BCC students, according to a press release. In the past, his generosity helped transform an old cafeteria into the Douglas Terhune Center for Culinary Arts, a state-of-the-art teaching facility and event center.