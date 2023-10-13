BCSO holding child passenger safety inspections Saturday in Oak Island

You can make sure your child's seat is properly installed this weekend (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re not sure your child’s car seat is secured properly, you’ll have the chance to guarantee it’s correctly installed this weekend.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting child passenger safety inspections at the Kiwanis Club of Southport/Oak Big Toy Day event being held Saturday.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport in Oak Island.

A team from the BCSO will set up near the entrance of the parking area offering the service.