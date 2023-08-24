BCSO holds meeting for SRO’s ahead of new school year, aiming to keep students, staff safe

A meeting for Brunswick County SRO's was recently held to prepare for the school year (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers are gearing up for a new school year.

A meeting was held at Odell Williamson Auditorium Wednesday to discuss the best practices in keeping Brunswick County Schools students and staff safe.

Superintendent Cole and other members of the BCS team, as well as representatives from Juvenile Justice and Communitys in Schools, spoke with the SROs and reiterated their commitment to assisting them in keeping students safe.