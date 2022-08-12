BCSO Marine Patrol Unit receives award for removing abandoned boats

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The hard work of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit hasn’t gone unnoticed.

FSgt. Jake Zaludek and the Patrol Unit was one of many recipients of the North Carolina Coastal Federation’s Pelican Awards.

A ceremony was held last Saturday evening in Morehead City where FSgt. Zaludek and Major Thomas Tolley attended the event with their families and accepted the award on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office.

The award was in recognition of the Sheriff’s Office’s efforts in removing abandoned and derelict boats on our waterways.