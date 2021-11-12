BCSO: Person of interest in deadly shooting taken into custody

Christopher Kelly was also wanted on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Christopher Joseph Kelly (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A person of interest in a deadly Supply shooting has been taken into custody Friday morning, according to deputies.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 30-year-old Christopher Joseph Kelly following a shooting around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Deer Vista Street in Supply.

Deputies say 29-year-old Ethan Cody Schroeder was fatally shot.

Kelly was also wanted on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon.

BCSO said earlier this week that a $500 reward was being offered to anyone with information that leads to finding Kelly.