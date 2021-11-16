BCSO searching for missing man

Aaron Lamarr Fullwood (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Aaron Lamarr Fullwood, 29, was last seen on Thursday, November 11 at work.

BCSO said Fullwood is 6’2″ and weighs about 210 pounds. He lives in the Supply area.

It is unknown what he was last wearing or which direction he was traveling.

Authorities said he could possibly be driving a blue 2003 Mercury Sable with NC plate JCZ-9811.

Anyone with information should contact Det. G. LeBlanc at (910) 269-7833 or call 911.