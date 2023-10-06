BCSO uses $643,000 grant to purchase new boat, which could help during major storms

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The mission of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit is simple: patrol the waters of Brunswick County.

The addition of a new vessel looks to further support that mission.

The sheriff’s office recently received a grant totaling more than $643,000 to purchase a marine patrol vessel that is more capable for navigating high seas than the department’s current fleet of boats.

