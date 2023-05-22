BCSO: Weekend ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign results in 29 DWI charges

Multi-agency Booze It and Lose It campaign (From: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A multi-agency operation led to dozens of DWI charges this weekend.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office participated in a multi-agency Booze and Lose It campaign over the weekend through the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, according to a Facebook post.

Out of more than 500 incidents reported, 29 were driving while impaired charges.

The results of the operation are as follows.

DWI – 29

Speed Citations – 92

Restraint Citations – 35

No Operators License – 53

Driving While License Revoked – 33

No Insurance – 20

Registration Violation Citations – 65

Careless & Reckless – 7

Other Traffic Citations – 102

Warnings – 74

Drug Charges – 9

Criminal Charges – 5

Total – 524