BCSO: Weekend ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign results in 29 DWI charges

Multi-agency Booze It and Lose It campaign (From: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A multi-agency operation led to dozens of DWI charges this weekend.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office participated in a multi-agency Booze and Lose It campaign over the weekend through the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, according to a Facebook post.

Out of more than 500 incidents reported, 29 were driving while impaired charges.

The results of the operation are as follows.

  • DWI – 29
  • Speed Citations – 92
  • Restraint Citations – 35
  • No Operators License – 53
  • Driving While License Revoked – 33
  • No Insurance – 20
  • Registration Violation Citations – 65
  • Careless & Reckless – 7
  • Other Traffic Citations – 102
  • Warnings – 74
  • Drug Charges – 9
  • Criminal Charges – 5

Total – 524

