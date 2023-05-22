BCSO: Weekend ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign results in 29 DWI charges
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A multi-agency operation led to dozens of DWI charges this weekend.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office participated in a multi-agency Booze and Lose It campaign over the weekend through the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, according to a Facebook post.
Out of more than 500 incidents reported, 29 were driving while impaired charges.
The results of the operation are as follows.
- DWI – 29
- Speed Citations – 92
- Restraint Citations – 35
- No Operators License – 53
- Driving While License Revoked – 33
- No Insurance – 20
- Registration Violation Citations – 65
- Careless & Reckless – 7
- Other Traffic Citations – 102
- Warnings – 74
- Drug Charges – 9
- Criminal Charges – 5
Total – 524