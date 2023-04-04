‘Be A Looker’ campaign launched to promote bicycle, pedestrian safety

'Be A Looker' campaign is meant to keep bicyclers and pedestrians safer (Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Local organizations have launched a campaign to promote bicycle and pedestrian safety.

The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) and Go Coast Program are partnering for this year’s “Be A Looker” campaign.

Our area is consistently ranked among the most dangerous regions in North Carolina for bicycle and pedestrian safety based on collisions with motor vehicles, according to a news release.

This campaign, which first launched in 2019, spreads the message of “Be A Looker” to drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians in the Cape Fear region to be vigilant of everyone on and close to the roadway.



The campaign’s messages for drivers include watching for bicyclists and pedestrians, slowing down, and giving four feet of passing distance to bikes. Bicyclists are encouraged to Be a Looker and be seen by riding according to the rules of the road, wearing a helmet, and using lights to be visible. And pedestrians are encouraged to use the built infrastructure and make eye contact with drivers.