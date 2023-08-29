Beacon Education announces Bobby Flay will headline 2024 Celebrity Chef events

Bobby Flay will be the celebrity chef at the 2024 Beacon Education event (Photo: Beacon Education)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Beacon Education has announced its celebrity chef for their 2024 events.

Bobby Flay will be featured at foundation events on March 7th and 8th hosted in a private home and at the Country Club of Landfall.

The Celebrity Chef and Cape Fear Wine & Food events will support the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy) a single- gender tuition-free public charter middle and high school; and Spark Academy, a co-ed and mixed-income early childhood education center opening in October.

Tickets will be available later in the fall.

This will be Chef Flay’s first visit to Wilmington and follows visits from Rachel Ray, Guy Fieri, Robert Irvine, Tyler Florence, Ashley Christensen, Giada DeLaurentiis and Emeril Lagasse, whose foundation has also invested in GLOW Academy’s culinary program