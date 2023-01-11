Bellamy Mansion Museum holding Valentine’s community blood drive

The Bellamy Mansion Museum is holding a blood drive next month (Photo: Bellamy Mansion Museum)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bellamy Mansion Museum will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, February 13th.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the museum.

“The Bellamy Mansion Museum is happy to help our community and local patient needs through events like this Red Cross blood drive,” museum executive director Gareth Evans said. “This is a way we can use the site that gives staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives in and around the Cape Fear region.”

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone, and is often used to treat trauma patients.