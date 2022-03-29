Belville getting closer to bidding process for Riverwalk extension project

The Town of Belville is getting closer to the bidding process for the extension project of the Riverwalk.

Belville Town Hall (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Belville is getting closer to the bidding process for the extension project of the Riverwalk.

At the town’s regular meeting on Monday night, the Parks and Recreation Department says they are going to start the beautification process of the Riverwalk by painting park shelters, staining the deck, and adding three new lights in the parking lot.

Belville Mayor Mike Allen says they plan to invest a lot of money into the Riverwalk now and in the future, saying the bidding process for the extension project is getting closer. He says they hope to extend the Riverwalk by eight to 10 feet.

“We want people to be able to enjoy the beauty of the river, the natural settings, and the surroundings that we have. I think, in today’s world as hectic as it is, one of the things we always love is people can come down, relax, put their worries behind them and enjoy their day,” Allen said.

The town has several events planned at the Riverwalk, including an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9th, and a Founder’s Day celebration on Saturday, May 7th.

A Blueprint Brunswick Workshop will be held at the Belville Town Hall starting at 10 am on Wednesday, April 13th. This is an opportunity for people to share their thoughts on and help develop the new Brunswick County Comprehensive Land Use Plan.