Belville holds ceremony celebrating town expansion

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY)– The Town of Belville held a celebration ceremony this morning to announce the start of major upgrades in the town limits.

These upgrades will expand NC Highway 133 near Belville Town Hall, which will extend to just past Old River Road.

Town leaders say the improvements will support the area’s growth.

A multi-use path and a crosswalk at the Blackwell Road intersection will also be installed.

Belville Town Manager, Athina Williams, says the town is excited to help businesses thrive and to make traveling safer in the area with this project.

“It’s going to alleviate some of the congestion, it’s going to be beneficial to some of our businesses, as well as the general public as they are traveling through the heart of Belville,” Williams said.

This project is in partnership with the NCDOT.

The work on these projects began Monday, and will last through June of 2024.