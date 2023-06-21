Benefits emerge from the Green Swamp wildfire

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — The Green Swamp wildfire in Brunswick County has been burning for more than a week, disrupting the air quality for thousands of people in the Cape Fear.

We’re continuing to learn that the efforts to contain the fire are working and experts say there are some benefits of the fire.

Although this fire traveled beyond its expected route, it actually is going to do some good for the Green Swamp – especially for plants which thrive in this type of environment.

The Green Swamp fire appears to have started as a controlled burn, but quickly grew which has many wondering why the Forrest Service conducts controlled burns in the first place.

The Forest Service says while smoke and ash from the fires creates air quality issues, controlled burns actually help keep forests healthy.

“The animals have more food to eat, so overall we would consider this a success by conducting those strategic burning operations,” Kenny Griffin, Operations Section Chief, said.

Operations Section Chief Mike Malcolm said while this controlled burn didn’t proceed exactly as planned there is still a benefit.

“If we don’t have fire in these areas, the bushes and brush that we have out there will overgrow them and it limits their habitat they can have. So having fire on the landscape like this is actually very beneficial to our Venus flytraps,” Malcolm said.

The NC Forest Service said the rain over the last couple of days has helped with air quality issues and helped them keep the wildfire from spreading.