Bicyclist struck by vehicle on Randall Parkway

Bicyclist struck on Randall Pkwy. near Brailsford Rd. (Photo courtesy: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

According to Wilmington Police, the crash happened around 10:50 Monday morning. Police say the male bicyclist was attempting to cross Randall Parkway in a crosswalk, and was riding his bike in the crosswalk… rather than pushing it across the street.

A car traveling westbound on Randall Parkway struck the man on the bike. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Wilmington Police say at this point no charges have been filed in the crash.