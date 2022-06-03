Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: ‘How much more carnage?’

(Photo: Joe Biden / Twitter / MGN)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has delivered an impassioned plea to Congress to act on gun control.

In an address to the nation Thursday night, he called on lawmakers to restore limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines after a string of mass shootings in the country.

Biden is trying to drive up pressure on Congress to pass stricter laws, though such efforts failed in the wake of past violence.

The speech follows recent mass shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.