Biden launches student loan forgiveness application

Joe Biden has announced the launch of the Student Loan forgiveness application (Photo: President Biden / Twitter / MGN)

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Monday announced the formal launch of the federal application for Americans seeking student loan forgiveness, the latest phase of his plan that is expected to provide debt relief to as many as 43 million borrowers.

“Today, I’m announcing millions of people working and middle-class folks can apply and get this relief. And it’s simple and it’s now. It’s easy,” Biden said in remarks from the White House alongside Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans … and it took an incredible amount of effort to get this website done in such a short time.”

Individuals seeking to apply for student debt relief can now fill out the form in English or Spanish at Studentaid.gov. The form includes information on the debt relief, who qualifies for it and how it works. It asks applicants for information including their full name, Social Security number, date of birth, phone number and an email address. A beta version of the website was launched on Friday evening and Biden said over 8 million Americans used the website over the weekend to fill out their applications.

Biden in August announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who were also Pell Grant recipients.

Borrowers must have federally held student loans to qualify. In addition to federal Direct Loans used to pay for an undergraduate degree, federal PLUS loans borrowed by graduate students and parents may also be eligible if the borrower meets the income requirements.

Individuals who earned less than $125,000 in either 2020 or 2021 and married couples or heads of households who made less than $250,000 annually in those years are eligible for up to $10,000 of their federal student loan debt forgiven. The income thresholds are based on adjusted gross income.

The formal launch of the application marks the next phase of a massive technical undertaking for federal agencies and student loan servicers to provide broad relief to tens of millions of borrowers.

The President credited “a talented group of data scientists and engineers across the federal government” who “built and tested and launched this new application in just weeks.” In the few days of beta testing the application, Biden said, the website “handled more than 8 million applications without a glitch or difficulty.”

“As millions of people fill out the application, we’re going to make sure the system continues to work as smoothly as possible so that we can deliver student loan relief for millions of Americans as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” he added.

The Department of Education is facing several lawsuits challenging the student loan forgiveness policy. A US district judge could soon decide whether to temporarily block the program from taking effect after hearing a motion for a preliminary injunction last week. That could put student loan cancellation on hold until the judge issues a final ruling on the case.

Asked at the end of his remarks about litigation challenging the plan, Biden said he thinks the administration’s plan will hold up in court.

During his remarks on Monday, Biden also took aim at Republican critics of his student debt relief plan, calling their outrage “wrong” and “hypocritical.”

“I will never apologize for helping working Americans and middle-class people as they recover from the pandemic. Especially not the same Republicans who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut in the last administration, mainly benefited the wealthiest Americans and the largest corporations and didn’t pay for a penny of it and racked up the deficit,” he added.

Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private lenders, many of which were made under the former Federal Family Education Loan program and Federal Perkins Loan program, are currently excluded – unless a borrower applied to consolidate those loans into Direct loans by September 29.

Asked by CNN’s MJ Lee about those with privately held loans being ineligible for the mass relief, Cardona said the administration is “moving as quickly as possible to provide relief to as many people as possible.”