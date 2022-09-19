Biden says COVID-19 pandemic is “over” in U.S.

President Joe Biden says the pandemic is "over", but not everyone agrees

(CBS NEWS) — In an interview on “60 Minutes” Sunday night, President Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic is “over” in the United States.

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lotta work on it. … But the pandemic is over,” Mr. Biden said.

The interview was done as he walked the floor of the Detroit Auto Show last week. Gesturing around the hall, Mr. Biden observed, “If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.”

Mr. Biden’s comments came only a few weeks after his administration asked Congress for billions of dollars to maintain its testing and vaccination efforts.

The remark contradicts statements made by his own aides earlier this month, as they have urged Americans to seek out an updated booster ahead of a feared fall and winter wave of the virus.

“The pandemic isn’t over. And we will remain vigilant, and of course, we continue to look for and prepare for unforeseen twists and turns,” Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House’s top COVID-19 official, told reporters on September 6.

COVID-19 deaths are still averaging around 400 a day nationwide, levels that federal health officials have decried as “still too high.”

Officials have also signaled that a public health emergency declaration for COVID-19 is expected to be renewed at least once more this year.

But COVID restrictions have been largely eliminated in the U.S. by local health departments and travel is back at pre-pandemic levels.

