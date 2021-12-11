Biden to deliver commencement speech at South Carolina State University on Dec. 17

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. President Joe Biden will be in South Carolina on Dec. 17 to address graduating seniors at South Carolina State University, the school announced on Saturday.

Biden, the 46th U.S. president, will speak to the 2021 graduating class at 10 a.m. at the school’s Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.

“The South Carolina State University family is honored and grateful to host President Biden when he addresses our graduates as they set a course for their futures,” Interim South Carolina State President Alexander Conyers said. “Our students will no doubt remember his words for the rest of their lives. This is indeed a privilege for all here at SC State.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to President Biden and Congressman James E. Clyburn for making this special occasion an unforgettable moment in the university’s history,” Conyers said.

