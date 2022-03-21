Biker gang ‘confrontation’ led to shooting that killed 3 at Fayetteville hotel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A “confrontation” between four rival biker gangs led to a shooting at a Fayetteville hotel that left three dead and three more injured, police said Monday evening.

Police said they responded to the Baymont Ramada, located at 1707 Owen Drive, just after 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

William Franklin Davis Sr., 42, of Fayetteville, died at the scene. Keith Allan Dickey, 37, of Lumber Bridge, was taken to the hospital and later died. Donald Dillenbeck, 49, of Vestal, New York, was also taken to the hospital and later died.

Three others were injured in the shooting and were being treated at the hospital, police said.

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a “confrontation” between the Hells Angels, Red Devils, Infamous Ryders, and La Familia motorcycle gangs.

