Bill Proposes Expansion to N.C’s Film and Entertainment Grant

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A bill introduced in the North Carolina House that proposes an expansion to the state’s film and entertainment grant, could benefit surrounding counties that hope to get more involved in the film industry.

House Bill 301 would raise the threshold for grants from 25% to 35% if a production films at least three-quarters of its’ product in a tier one and tier two area.

The bill also lowers the minimum spend requirement on what it takes to qualify for the grant.

Johnny Griffin, the Wilmington Film Commission Director, said the bill wouldn’t directly affect New Hanover County, as it is considered a tier three area.

Griffin said he is happy for other local counties that would qualify.

Griffin said, “I certainly applaud them for looking for ways to get this business to locate to their areas. We’ve got the benefit of 40 years of having the industry here. Having hundreds of crew people here, having two studio complexes and an established industry. It’s hard to start that from scratch, so this could be a start for them to be able to try and encourage production in their areas.”

Film Partnership of N.C’s President Susi Hamilton said, “even though the bill is in its’ preliminary stages, anything that has to do with expanding opportunities — especially in rural communities — is a good thing.”

The bill is co-sponsored by Brunswick County Representatives Frank Iler and Charlie Miller.