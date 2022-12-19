‘Black Lives Do Matter’ art installation moving to Cameron Art Museum

Black Lives Do Matter art installation (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cameron Art Museum has announced it will display the Black Lives Do Matter art installation on the museum grounds starting next month.

The 18 letter art installation is currently in downtown Wilmington.

The museum has partnered with the arts collective Eighteen Forward to present Black Lives Do Matter at CAM from January 14 through May 28.

“Cameron Art Museum is excited to work with the community of artists of Eighteen Forward to bring Black Lives Do Matter to CAM’s outdoor park for this temporary exhibition. Community and education lie at the core of CAM’s mission and we look forward to creating programming around this installation that not only celebrates the artists of Eighteen Forward, but also celebrates the subjects of the work captured in each letter,” said Cameron Art Museum Executive Director Anne Brennan.

Black Lives Do Matter at CAM joins the museum’s other outdoor works, including the recently opened PNC USCT Park featuring the Stephen Hayes designed sculpture Boundless.

“We’re super hyped that CAM stands with us in continuing to move this message forward. From start to finish this was a labor of love for all of us and we can’t wait for people to see it in the context of what it is- a momentously dope piece of art!” said Greyson Davis, the Art Director at Eighteen Forward.

The art piece was installed in September 2020 in Jervay Park and was intended to remain in place for one year. Wilmington City Council voted to extend the art for an additional year in 2021.

In September, Wilmington City Council voted five to two to extend the art piece for 90 days while engaging community stakeholders for long-term plans.