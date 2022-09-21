‘Black Lives Do Matter’ art installation extended for 90 days while city looks to community for long-term options

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The clock is ticking on the “Black Lives Do Matter End Racism Now” art installation in downtown Wilmington.

The art piece was installed in September 2020 in Jervay Park and was intended to remain in place for one year. Wilmington City Council voted to extend the art for an additional year in 2021.

Councilman Kevin Spears proposed a resolution to extend the art for an additional year at the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday night. Spears says he wanted to extend the art piece because work still needs to be done in the city to acknowledge that black lives matter.

“I hope I don’t have to debate. I hope we pass the unanimously because I hope we all see the need for what we’re trying to do. For how great we’re trying to make Wilmington, not only Wilmington but the world. And that cannot happen until we’re all on the same level until we’re all being treated the same until we’re all equals,” Spears said during the meeting.

Contrary to what Councilman Spears had hoped, there was lengthy debate. Councilman Luke Waddell was the first to express concern about extending the mural, specifically the precedent the art piece is setting for future public speech installations on city property.

Mayor Pro Tem Margaret Haynes expressed support for the art piece and the Black Lives Matter movement, saying “I do believe that all lives cannot matter until everyone realizes that Black lives matter.” Haynes did support Councilman Waddell’s motion to extend the piece for 90 days instead of a year and look into a permanent home for the art that is not on city property.

Councilman Clifford Barnett said the sign is much more than just a sign, saying it was particularly important for children of color to see that sign in the community.

The council voted five to two to extend the Black Lives Do Matter End Racism Now art piece for 90 days while engaging community stakeholders for long-term plans. The governance committee is looking into a city policy to guide similar expressions of free speech in the future. Councilmen Spears and Barnett voted no.