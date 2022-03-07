Black Mountain police find abandoned animals locked in cages on roadside

1/3 Animals abandoned in cages (Photo: Black Mountain Police Dept. Facebook)

2/3 Animals abandoned in cages (Photo: Black Mountain Police Dept. Facebook)

3/3 Animals abandoned in cages (Photo: Black Mountain Police Dept. Facebook)



BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (WWAY) – Police say a group of abandoned animals was found locked in cages on the side of a North Carolina road.

According to a Facebook post from the Black Mountain Police Department, the animals were left off Dunsmore Avenue late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. The post also included photos of the cages sitting on the side of the road, each with multiple dogs crammed inside.

One crate had at least three dogs inside it. Another has two dogs and what is possibly a rabbit inside.

Police said if anyone knows who may be responsible to contact Buncombe County Animal Control.