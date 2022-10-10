Bladen County cable ferry resuming operations

The Elwell Ferry in Bladen County has resumed operations after a two year hiatus (Photo: NCDOT)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Elwell Ferry, which shuttles vehicles over the Cape Fear River for free, has resumed service after a hiatus of more than two years.

Elwell Ferry normally carries about 75 vehicles a day, usually one crossing at a time. It’s one of three remaining inland cable ferries operated by the NCDOT.

After the previous ferry contract ended in 2020, the department did not immediately replace it due to budget constraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release. In anticipation of resuming service, the department strung a new cable over the river and did maintenance to the launch site.

The contractor has spent the past several days reviewing operations. The ferry resumed public operation on Monday for the first time since early 2020.

The ferry operates seven days a week during daylight hours. People may simply show up to use it without the need for making an appointment.