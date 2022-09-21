Bladen County caretaker charged with alleged child abuse

Bladen County caretaker Teresa Lloyd has been charged with alleged child abuse (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

WHITE OAK, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County woman has been arrested following charges of alleged child abuse.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of child abuse of a 6-year-old juvenile on September 10th.

The alleged incident occurred at the 400 block of Wright and Lloyd Road in White Oak.

Officers say there was extensive bruising discovered on the child’s legs and back.

The child was transported to Bladen County Hospital and later released.

A forensic interview was later conducted at a partnering Child Advocacy Center and she disclosed additional physical abuse.

Teresa Lloyd was arrested on September 20th for one count of Felony Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Physical Injury.

She was held at Bladen County Detention Center under a $50,000 unsecured bond.

Lloyd made her first appearance Wednesday at the Bladen County Court House where her bond was raised to $100,000 secured bond.

She remains at Bladen County Detention Center.