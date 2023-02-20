Bladen County Emergency Services warns against burning during dry conditions

Bladen County Emergency Services and NC Forest Service warns against outdoor burning while conditions remain dry. (Photo: NC Forest Service)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Emergency Services, along with the NC Forest Service, is advising the community against open burning while many parts of the county remain “very dry.”

Emergency Services asks that the community take precautions while burning and to never leave fires unattended.

NC Forest Service advises to check for burn bans or fire restrictions in your area, get a burn permit, and do not burn on dry, windy days.

They also note that it is illegal to burn anything other than natural vegetation.

Due to many areas throughout Bladen County remaining dry, outdoor fires can become extremely dangerous.

Officials ask to please delay your open burning until significant rainfall has occurred.

Taking precautions and being responsible with outdoor burning may prevent an escaped fire.

