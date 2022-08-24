Bladen County Jailor arrested for impersonating police officer

(Photo: Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County Detention Center Jailor was arrested Tuesday afternoon for impersonating a police officer in Cumberland County.

Fayetteville Police say 51-year-old Stephon Singleton conducted a traffic stop in his silver Hyundai Sonata around 2:00 pm yesterday.

Singleton’s vehicle was equipped with law enforcement lights and sirens, bearing an armor vest with “SHERIFF” emblazoned on it in the rear windshield, and had a Sheriff ball cap in the front windshield, according to police.

But when the officer exited the vehicle, the female driver of the car Singleton stopped realized the individual was not a Police Officer based on his clothing, and drove off.

The female driver was able to get behind Singleton’s car and called 911, informing dispatch about an individual impersonating a Police Officer who had conducted a traffic stop.

Fayetteville Police Officers were informed by dispatch to be on the lookout for the suspect’s vehicle.

The vehicle was located by Fayetteville Police Officers at Hay Street and Robeson Street, and officers conducted a traffic stop.

Stephon Singleton was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Jail, where he was given a secure bond.

He is charged with Blue Lights Causing To Stop Or Yield and Impersonating An Officer.