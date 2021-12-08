Bladen County looks to ban roadside hunting

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County is looking to stop the practice of roadside hunting.

County Commissioners made a motion on Monday to request the General Assembly to pass legislation that would make it illegal for anyone to discharge a firearm across a roadway in Bladen County. The motion was brought up over concern about so-called roadside hunters.

Board of Commissioners Chair Charles Peterson says there have not been any incidents that sparked a discussion about the practice, but it’s a way to keep citizens of Bladen County safe before something bad happens.

Peterson says approximately half of the counties in North Carolina already have a law in place banning roadside hunting.