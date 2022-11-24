Bladen County man arrested after giving false information to police

Majuan Dalen Mckoy, 20, of Elizabethtown (Photo: BCSO)

ELIZABETH TOWN, NC (WWAY) –On Monday, November 21st, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team served an outstanding warrant for arrest on Majuan Dalen Mckoy, 20, of Elizabethtown.

According to law enforcement, McKoy was located and arrested without incident in Elizabethtown.

The outstanding warrants stemmed from a previous interaction with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team (CIT) where McKoy was found to be in possession of multiple illegal controlled substances.

During the interaction, McKoy provided fraudulent information to law enforcement about his identity.

During the course of the investigation, McKoy’s true identity was confirmed, leading to him being charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substances, simple possession of possession of schedule II controlled substances, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious information to a law enforcement officer, and probation violation.

McKoy was transported to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was held under an $45,000.00 bond.

Additional charges are anticipated for identify theft.